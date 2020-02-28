Parents of Kashmiri students in Iran urge govt to evacuate them

Srinagar, March 4 (IANS) The parents of Kashmiri students stuck in Iran on Wednesday staged a protest in Srinagar to urge the government to evacuate their children from the coronavirus-hit country.

The parents said the government should evacuate Kashmiri students from Iran which has seen the highest number of deaths due to the deadly cornovirus outside China.

“We want the government to quickly evacuate Kashmiri students enrolled in different educational institutions in Shiraz, Isfhan and Tehran,” said Noor Muhammad whose son is studying medicine in Iran and he said he has no information about him.

He said the government should come up with an evacuation plan for students stuck in Iran on similar lines as was done for those stranded in China after the outbreak of coronavirus.

The internet blockade in Kashmir has added to the woes of the parents who are not able to get in touch with their children in Iran.

“The internet blockade has totally ended our contact with our children in Iran, as we can no longer do video chats with them, it is very distressing,” he said.

Voicing similar concerns, Javid Bhat, another parent, said they have no idea about the fate of their children as educational institutions in Iran have closed.

“Our children are stuck in the hostels there and we have no contact with them,” Bhat said.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Choudhry in a tweet has urged the Kashmiri students in Iran “to get in touch with the MEA through J&K Resident Commissioner to facilitate return travel”.

The Jammu & Kashmir administration has kept health facilities ready to deal with possible coronavirus cases in the Union Territory. Staff has been mobilised and isolation wards established in the hospitals.

The administration has also deputed medical staff to screen foreigners at Srinagar airport.

