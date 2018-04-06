Parineeti Chopra Does Nucleya’s Behka Drop Challenge

According to sources Bollywood’s first stoner comedy High Jack has already started making a buzz for its unique content and storyline. Further Behka composed by Nucleya has gone viral since it is released and High Jack fever has gripped Parineeti too.

Meanwhile Parineeti Chopra, who earlier posted about the song being on loop in her play list, took the Behka Drop Challenge. Moreover as seen in the video Parineeti and her team are going crazy over the song. Accordingly the actress further tagged her Bollywood friends Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer Singh and Mallika Dua for the challenge.

Further she mentioned that how Behka is her new favorite Nucleya song. Reports stated that the recently released trailer which showcases some madcap scenes and a unique concept, all happening in the sky has garnered love and appreciation from across the quarters.

Sources reported that the film involves some madcap scenes and a unique concept, all happening in the sky. It is produced by Phantom films in association with Viu, High Jack directed by Akarsh Khurana is slated to release on 20th April 2018.