Parineeti Chopra named brand ambassador of Rangriti

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has been roped in as the face of contemporary ethnic fashion brand Rangriti by Biba Apparels Pvt Ltd.

“I am glad to partner with Rangriti on its journey in creating Indian fashion that appeals to women across age groups and genres,” said the actress in a statement.

Siddharth Bindra, Managing Director, Biba Apparels, is excited about having Parineeti on board.

“Parineeti’s style, high energy and immense popularity amongst the audience especially the youth is what makes her the perfect fit for Rangriti. Rangriti is a growing brand and with Parineeti for Rangriti, we expect the brand to grow even faster,” said Bindra.

The brand is set to launch its new campaign ‘Your World, your stage’ with Parineeti this festive season. It will encourage women to be themselves and feel like a star on their own stage.

–IANS

