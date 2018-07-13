Parineeti, Gul share holiday vibes

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Holiday is on the minds of stars like Parineeti Chopra, Gul Panag and Karan Tacker. They say they like to travel for new experiences and new adventures.

“I have two official destinations that I escape to all the time. If it is a quick holiday then it is always Goa because it is just a 40 minute flight up and down. So even if I have work, I can come back to Mumbai,” Karan said in a statement to IANS.

“There has been one time where I went to Goa, I came back to Mumbai, finished my meeting and went back to finish the rest of my holiday. My second go-to destination is London. I am absolutely in love with the city. It is a perfect blend and it makes me very happy. There is a sense of heritage to the entire city and I have too much love for that city. So, it is usually London, if not London it is Goa.”

Parineeti “absolutely loves Australia”.

“I would never miss out on an opportunity to visit the country. Australia’s New South Wales is a world full of experiences with an adventure at every corner. But if there is one experience that has stayed with me, it is the climb to the top of Sydney Harbour Bridge.

“It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and would suggest everyone to try this. When you reach the top you can see the beautiful Harbour City in full swing and it’s absolutely mesmerising,” said the “Ishaqzaade” star.

Couple Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao say they “love travelling to tropical beach paradises like Bali”.

“We love the warm sun-kissed beaches and the swimming/snorkelling in the inviting sea water. It’s great to relax and unwind.”

Actor Dino Morea loves “the sea, the sand, the sun and the food”.

“So, for me to just relax, unwind, swim in that beautiful salt water in Goa would be it. I love travelling so seeing and discovering new places is something high on my agenda so if I haven’t been to certain country or certain city of certain town, I try to put that on my bucket list, go somewhere new and just explore.”

Gul Panag is really looking forward to going to Moscow.

“I can never get enough of it! Always something new to take in,” she said.

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur said: “As a chef, the food and wine of Australia is a major attraction for me. I love Australia for its fresh produce especially seafood.

“While in Australia, a visit to the beautiful vineyards is a must for every traveller. The country offers such a myriad of vegetables and meats and different flavours; I have thoroughly enjoyed strolling through the farmers’ markets and discovering their rich produce as well as exploring lesser-known cafes and eateries across different parts of the country.

“The food and wine of the country have a world full of options to present for food enthusiasts.”

–IANS

