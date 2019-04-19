Parineeti lip syncs Jonas Brothers’ ‘Sucker’

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra was seen lip-syncing Jonas Brothers’ new song titled “Sucker”.

Sharing a video of herself singing, Parineeti gave a shoutout to Nick, who sang the song with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

“My jam to get into the mood for the scene yesterday! Haha, Nick Jonas. Whatsay!” she captioned the video.

Replying to Parineeti, Nick commented: “Haha love it!” while her cousin and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who featured in the music video and is married to the American singer, said she too loved the video.

On the Bollywood front, Parineeti has been roped in for the Hindi remake of the American film “The Girl On The Train”. The psychological thriller will be produced by Reliance Entertainment and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

