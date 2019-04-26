Parineeti recreates ‘Mohabbatein’ moment

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Doing that quintessential Yash Raj Films (YRF) heroine routine of shooting in a sari in the snow is something that most Indian actresses dream of. Actress Parineeti Chopra had her moment of recreating it.

“Yash Raj heroine tutorial: Fake switzerland in Madh Island. Fake snow in 34 degrees heat. Fake wind. One ‘Mohabbatein’ song. But one real filmy girl! Couldn’t stop laughing after this shot,” Parineeti posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

She posted this with a video in which she is seen shooting in a bright green sari with a sleeveless blouse, and she sways to the theme of YRF’s “Mohabattein”. The set up reminds of some iconic shots out of Yash Chopra movies.

According to a source, the shoot was for a brand endorsement.

