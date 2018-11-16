Paris Hilton’s ex wants engagement ring back

Los Angeles, Nov 21 (IANS) After getting separated from socialite and reality TV star Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka wants the $2 million engagement ring back.

Zylka proposed to Hilton with the diamond ring in Aspen in January this year, but now as they both have called off their relationship, he wants the ring the back from her possession, reports tmz.com.

According to tmz.com, under Californian law, if she calls off the engagement, he gets the ring back.

“And he wants it back,” said some sources.

On Monday, Hilton quoted Marilyn Monroe as she took to Instagram to address her split with her fiance.

She wrote: “I believe that everything happens for a reason. People change so that you can learn to let go. Things go wrong so that you appreciate them when they’re right.”

–IANS

sim/sug/