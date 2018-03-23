Paris Jackson, Delevingne ‘have a flirty friendship’

Los Angeles, March 24 (IANS) Actresses and models Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne have been spending plenty of time together and were also photographed sharing a smooch, but they “arent dating”.

“They have a flirty friendship but aren’t dating or in a relationship,” a source told people.com.

“Paris is 19 years old and living her life. She has no plans to settle down any time soon.”

Earlier this week, Jackson, who hasn’t publicly spoken about her sexuality, and Delevingne, spurred romance rumours after sharing images of themselves on social media watching “Carol” together.

Jackson also posted a photograph of Delevingne on her own Instagram account, simply captioning it “a r t”.

In photographs obtained by Daily Mail, the two, who reportedly hit it off at the MTV Movie Awards last May, are seen kissing, hugging and dancing alongside actor Macaulay Culkin and his girlfriend Brenda Song outside a restaurant here.

The models were also photographed holding hands last month while out with friends in London.

Jackson was last in a relationship with Michael Snoddy. The pair broke up last February after dating for less than a year.

