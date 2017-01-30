Paris Jackson signs with Rod Stewart’s manager

Los Angeles, Jan 31 (IANS) Late singer Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson has signed with legendary singer Rod Stewart’s manager Arnold Stiefel, says a source.

According to the source quoted by pagesix.com, Stewart and Cyndi Lauper met up for lunch last week with Stiefel after the singers announced their new tour together.

“They were taking a breather after announcing their upcoming joint summer tour, with Stewart’s longtime manager,” the source said.

“The conversation included Lauper’s hit ‘Kinky boots’ and Stewart’s recent knighthood … but the bulk of (it) focused on Stiefel’s newest client Paris.

“Along with reminiscences of Paris’s superstar dad, Stewart and Lauper also wished Stiefel luck with the barrage of offers coming Paris’s way,” the source added.

Rolling Stone magazine reported she is “for now, a model, an actress, a work in progress”, and “plays a few instruments, writes and sings songs … but isn’t sure if she’ll ever pursue a recording contract”.

–IANS

