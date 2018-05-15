Park Ji-sung expects Brazil to reach World Cup final

Seoul, May 16 (IANS) Former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung said on Wednesday that he thinks Brazil will be one of the finalists at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Park will commentate World Cup matches next month after he recently signed a deal to work for local broadcaster SBS, reports Yonhap news agency.

Asked about his predictions for the World Cup final, the 37-year-old South Korean said he thinks Brazil, five-time World Cup winners, will be there.

“It’s really hard to predict, but in my head, Brazil is the top contender,” Park said at a press conference here.

“I think it really depends on whether Neymar is on a good form or not. As for their opponents in the final, I have to see the teams in the knockout stage and the brackets.”

Park, who played at three World Cups for South Korea, said Brazil, Germany and France would make the last four.

“I think we can see one unexpected team in the semi-finals, so I just want to mention Brazil, Germany and France as possible semi-finalists,” he said.

Park said he thinks Egypt could cause some surprises at the World Cup in Russia, with their star player Mohamed Salah.

The Liverpool forward is the highest scorer in the English Premier League after netting 32 goals. Egypt are in Group A with Saudi Arabia, Uruguay and Russia.

Park, however, said he expects Ronaldo’s Portugal to have a tough time at the World Cup. Portugal are in Group B with Spain, Morocco and Iran.

