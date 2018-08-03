Parliament adjourned as mark of respect to Karunanidhi

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day without transacting any business on Wednesday as a mark of respect to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M. Karunanidhi who died in Chennai on Tuesday.

The presiding officers of the two Houses made obituary references and paid homage to the 94-year-old political stalwart.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan described him as a visionary and a true leader of the masses and said his death “is an irreparable loss to the country and marks the end of an era”.

The members stood in silence for a short while.

In the obituary reference, Mahajan said Karunanidhi, an astute administrator, in his “long and illustrious political career” showcased his “admirable leadership qualities and worked relentlessly for the cause of the people, particularly the marginalised and the downtrodden sections of the society.

“A multifaceted persona, Karunanidhi rose to become the most celebrated screenwriter in the Tamil film industry, using the cinematic medium to deliver his political ideas to the masses. The 1952 box office hit ‘Parasakthi’, in particular, was a turning point both in Tamil cinema and for Karunanidhi,” she said.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said Karunanidhi was actively engaged in social and public life.

“In his passing away, the country has lost an able administrator and an outstanding statesman. The House deeply mourns his death,” Naidu said.

The House observed two minutes of silence before adjourning for the day.

