Parliament canteen subsidy to be out from next session

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) From the next session, MPs may have to pay more for the food they are provided in Parliament canteen after they unanimously gave an in-principle approval to a proposal on Thursday to withdraw the subsidy they get on eatables.

The lawmakers from all parties took the decision in a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting in which Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla moved the proposal suggesting them to let go of the subsidy that all parliamentarians avail at Parliament canteen, said sources.

It is learnt that the subsidy in Parliament canteen might be withdrawn from the next session and all MPs will have to pay money for the food as per its preparation cost on “no profit, no loss” basis.

The new rate will apply to MPs, officials of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, media persons, security personnel as well as visitors.

Sources said Rs 17 crore could be saved annually and that the food in the Parliament canteen will be sold at actual cost.

As per the subsidized rates, a plate of vegetarian ‘thali’ costs Rs 30, while non-veg ‘thali’ costs Rs 60 in Parliament canteen.

Other items being served on subsidised cost are bread and butter Rs 6, chapati Rs 2, chicken curry Rs 50, chicken cutlets (per plate) Rs 41, tandoori chicken Rs 60, coffee Rs 5, dosa plain Rs 12, fish curry Rs 40, Hyderabadi chicken biryani Rs 65, mutton curry Rs 45, rice (boiled) Rs 7 and soup Rs 14.

The food items in Parliament canteen became costlier from January 2016 after a hue and cry in 2015 when it came to light that the canteen was being subsidised to the extent of 80 per cent of its cost.

The rate revision was then ordered by then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

