Parliament is right forum to discuss one nation, one election: CPI

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Saturday questioned the Law Commission’s move to holding consultations on simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and state assemblies, saying the Parliament is the only forum to discuss the issue.

Talking to reporters after attending the meeting, CPI National Secretary Atul Kumar Anjan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concept of simultaneous elections in the country is against the fundamental concept of the Consitution.

“Parliament is the right platform to discuss the issue. Any amendment in the Consitution should be discussed only in Parliament,” he said adding that the Law Commission has “no right to examine” the concept of one nation, one election.

In the meeting, Anjan said he came to know from the Law Commission that the Law Ministry has asked them to examine the concept.

“Why is Law Ministry seeking the Commission’s help? Instead, it should put points before Parliament or Parliament’s advisory or standing committee,” he asked.

Reiterating that the concept of simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections should be discussed and decided by Parliament, he said that the Law Ministry has right to present any proposal regarding changes in laws in the Parliament but any authority outside the Parliament has no right to re-examine the Constitution.

“It is against the fundamental concept of the Consitution,” he said.

The two-day meet is being held here. The regional parties participating include the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, Biju Janata Dal, DMK, AIADMK, RLD, Shiromani Akali Dal.

