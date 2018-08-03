Parliament nod to Homoeopathy Central Council Bill

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018 that amends the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973 and provides for setting up of a Central Council of Homoeopathy which regulates homoeopathic education and practice.

The Lok Sabha has already passed the Bill.

The Bill replaces the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018 that was promulgated on May 18 this year.

The Bill amends the 1973 Act to provide for the supersession of the Central Council. The Central Council will be reconstituted within one year from the date of its supersession. In the interim period, the central government will constitute a Board of Governors, which will exercise the powers of the Central Council.

The Board of Governors will consist of up to seven members including persons of eminence in the field of homoeopathy education besides “eminent administrators” appointed by the central government. The central government will select one of these members as the Chairperson of the Board.

As per the Bill, if any person has established a homoeopathy medical college, or if an established homoeopathy medical college has opened new courses or increased its admission capacity before the passage of the Bill, it will have to seek permission from the central government within one year.

If such a permission is not taken, the medical qualification granted to a student from such medical colleges will not be recognised under the Act.

