Parliament stalemate over Delhi riots likely to continue

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The stalemate in the Parliament is likely to continue on Tuesday over the issue of Delhi riots after both the Houses saw massive uproar on Monday, the first day of the second phase of the Budget session.

Amid the uproar, there was pushing and shoving between the ruling and the opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha, which led to allegations and counter allegations between opposition and treasury benches. On Tuesday as the House meets again, the fallout of Monday’s ruckus is likely to continue.

The ‘clash’ occurred when the opposition demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. As Congress MPs were trying to reach the treasury bench with the banner of ‘Home Minister resign’, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and some other MPs from the treasury benches tried to stop them.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings, however, the MPs continued to tussle with each other for about 10 minutes. Union ministers Smriti Irani and Ravi Shankar Prasad also tried to intervene.

At the time when all this was happening, the Congress Party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other MPs of the party present there were watching the whole incident. After this incident, Congress MP from Kerala Ramya Haridas made serious allegations. She said that BJP MP Jaskaur Meena assaulted her.

Haridas also wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. She wrote: “On March 2, at 3 o’clock in the Lok Sabha, Jaskaur Meena assaulted me. It happened to me because I am a Dalit and a woman. Speaker Sir, I demand that you take action against Jaskaur Meena. “

Jaskaur Meena, the BJP’s Dausa representative, too complained against the Congress.

A group of women members of parliament went and met Birla to raise the issue of the alleged attack on Meena and Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla reacted strongly to the uproar of the opposition. He said that once the situation is normal in Delhi, there will be a debate. There should be a collective effort of all the political parties to maintain normalcy in Delhi. The Speaker told the opposition MPs that “This is a temple of democracy, we also want peace. You have the right to shout slogans outside the House.”

–IANS

hindi-dpb/skp/