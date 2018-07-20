Parliament’s responsibility to fulfil citizens aspirations: Kovind

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) With parliamentary proceedings broadcast live and public expecting a discussions on its problems and plans for the country’s development, it is the Parliaments responsibility to make efforts in fulfilling the citizens’ aspirations, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Tuesday.

Addressing an event to mark the third anniversary of the Speaker’s Research Initiative (SRI) of the Lok Sabha, he said that for the success of parliamentary democracy, it is necessary that all members of parliament respect each others view and maintain dignity in both the houses.

“The SRI initiative is a great help.. as it ensures for the better functioning of the legislature,” he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan launched the SRI in the year 2015 in order to make members of parliament play an effective role in law-making and parliamentary debates. SRI provides internships and fellowships for young scholars with good academic credentials.

She said Speakers of the Latvian and Finnish Parliaments were inspired and showed interest about the SRI programme and “today they want to run this in their countries”.

Sharing his experiences with other lawmakers in the meeting, Odisha MP Bhartruhari Mahtab said that “initially when I entered the Parliament , there was nobody to help me in order to catch the eye of the Speaker… but today we have researchers and experts to help us”.

He termed SRI a supportive mechanism that prepares the “effective lawmakers”.

The meeting was chaired by Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambi Durai, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghal.

–IANS

sm/vd