Parma makes comeback to top Genoa 3-1 in Serie A action

Genoa (Italy), Oct 7 (IANS) Parma Calcio came from behind to beat Genoa 3-1 on Sunday in the eighth round of Serie A football league.

Parma made its second straight win in the Italian league after scoring three goals in just 14 minutes to defeat Genoa at home.

Genoa forward Krzysztof Piatek gave his side an early 1-0 lead with the first goal from a header after just six minutes into the match, reports Efe news.

Parma midfielder Luca Rigoni netted the equalizer 10 minutes later with a shot inside the box.

Luca Siligardi entered the penalty area and fired a left-footed shot to score the second goal in the 26th minute.

Just four minutes later, Parma forward Fabio Ceravolo headed the ball inside the area to net the third goal and secure the 3-1 victory for his side.

After its fourth win this season, Parma is provisionally in the seventh position with 13 points.

Genoa, which won its past two matches, holds the 10th place with 12 points.

–IANS

