Parma tops Cagliari 2-0 in Serie A

Parma (Italy), Sep 22 (IANS) Newly-promoted Parma won 2-0 over visiting Cagliari in Saturday’s Serie A match held at Stadio Ennio Tardini, collecting its second win this season.

Italian forward Roberto Inglese opened the scoring for the hosts 20 minutes into the game, while Ivory Coast winger Gervinho netted the second goal two minutes after the break, reports Efe news.

Parma provisionally holds the seventh spot with seven points, while Cagliari is in the 13th spot of the table with five points, pending the remaining round matches.

Later Saturday, Fiorentina is set to host SPAL, and Sampdoria to take on Inter.

–IANS

kk/vm