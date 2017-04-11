‘Paroksh’ marks Drishyam Films’ foray into shorts

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Manish Mundra’s motion picture studio Drishyam Films has ventured into short films with “Paroksh”, which released on YouTube on Tuesday.

The banner, whose movies “Dhanak” and “Kadvi Hawa” have been chosen for the National Film Awards last week, also plans to come up with three to four more short films on its video-streaming website.

“Paroksh” is a 12-minute mystery-drama, written and directed by Ganesh Shetty, who has worked on films like “Company”, “Sarkar”, “Budhia Singh: Born to Run” and the upcoming film “Newton”, read a statement.

The film, starring actors Amit Sial and Pooja Upasani, is set in the landscape of Mangalore. Shot in the local language Tulu, the short film has English subtitles.

Talking about it, Shetty said: “This is a true story which happened in my hometown of Mangalore and caught my eye immediately. It’s a beautiful place and an upcoming educational hub. But despite all the progress, many superstitions still abound in my own village and scores of other communities in India.

“As a filmmaker, I wanted to tell this very visual story with a hint of the supernatural and a twist at the end, which will hopefully make the audience question age-old held beliefs.”

–IANS

