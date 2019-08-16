Parole of convict in Rajiv killing extended

Chennai, Aug 22 (IANS) The Madras High Court on Thursday extended the parole period by three weeks for S. Nalini, one of the seven convicts in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

She had petitioned the court for one-month extension so that she could complete the marriage arrangements for her daughter.

Nalini had said she was not able to complete the marriage arrangements, adding that her daughter living in London is likely to visit India next month.

On July 25, Nalini was released on one-month parole.

The Madras High Court had on July 5 granted a one-month parole to Nalini on her plea for a six-month parole to make arrangements for her daughter’s wedding.

Nalini had argued her case in person.

The court had stipulated that Nalini should not meet politicians and media.

In her plea, Nalini said every life convict was entitled to one month of ordinary leave after completing two years in prison and that she had not taken leave even once in the past 27 years she has spent in jail.

Besides Nalini, the six other convicted in the case are her husband V. Sriharan alias Murugan, A.G. Perarivalan, T. Suthendraraja alias Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas and Ravichandran.

All the seven convicts have been in prison since 1991 after a female Tamil Tiger suicide bomber blew herself up while meeting Gandhi at an election rally near Chennai.

–IANS

vj/prs