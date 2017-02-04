Parrikar blames ‘wrong translation’ in his reply to EC

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who was sent a notice by Election Commission for allegedly “abetting the offence of bribery during electoral process” in Goa has puportedly told the poll panel that his words were wrongly translated, informed sources said.

On January 29, while addressing a gathering in North Goa, Parrikar said: “…Now also someone will give you Rs 1,000… We give Rs 1,500 every month. After five years, 1,500 will become 90,000 and this will also increase.”

“Today, take from anyone Rs 2,000 and vote for them… There is no problem if somebody roams around by taking Rs 500 but just vote for the Lotus.”

Parrikar was speaking in Konkani language, and was reported by the District Electoral Officer of North Goa.

The EC had sent a notice to Parrikar and sought his explanation by February 3.

Informed sources in the poll panel said Parrikar in his reply said what he meant to say was changed due to incorrect translation from Konkani to English.

The EC is “examining” Parrikar’s reply and would decide further action in due time, the source said.

