Panaji, Nov 12 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who himself is suffering from cancer, on Monday condoled the death of Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizer Ananth Kumar.

“I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Ananth Kumarji. My thoughts and prayers are with his family in this hour of pain and distress,” the former Defence Minister tweeted.

