Parrikar likely to be shifted to AIIMS for examination: BJP official

Panaji, Jan 31 (IANS) Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is likely to be shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital for examination, a BJP official said here on Thursday.

“The Chief Minister will be shifted to the AIIMS for a regular check up either later today or on Friday. It is a routine check up. He is expected to be admitted to AIIMS for 48 hours,” the Bharatiya Janata Part official said, requesting anonymity.

The former Defence Minister is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer, which was diagnosed in February last year. He has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since then.

On Wednesday while presenting the state budget for 2019-20, he made a brief speech from his chair, even as he was strapped with medical paraphernalia.

–IANS

