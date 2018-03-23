Parrikar to be back soon, leadership change talk unfair: Goa Minister

Panaji, March 24 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, being treated in the US for advanced cancer of the pancreas, is recovering and could be back in Goa within “six to eight weeks”, state minister Francisco D’Souza said on Saturday.

The leader of the BJP legislative party also said that it was wrong to discuss leadership change in Parrikar’s absence.

“He is responding to treatment. His digestive system is working and he’s recovering, which is all good news… his digestive system is working which is all good news,” D’Souza told reporters here.

Parrikar was admitted to a New York-based hospital earlier this month for treatment. After being admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai twice since February 15, he was flown to the US on March 7 for further treatment.

The Goa CMO has repeatedly maintained that Parrikar suffers from “mild pancreatitis”.

D’Souza also said that discussing leadership change, when Parrikar is suffering from ill-health was in “bad taste”.

“It’s in bad taste and uncalled for… No one should discuss on leadership change when the CM is taking treatment. Let’s wait for two more months. He will be back by then,” said D’Souza who is the seniormost BJP legislator and the Urban Development Minister.

