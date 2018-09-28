Parrikar to return to Goa, unsure about date: Goa BJP

Panaji, Sep 29 (IANS) Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is currently being treated at the Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences, will be coming back to Goa, state BJP President Vinay Tendulkar said on Saturday.

“CM will come back,” Tendulkar said when he was asked about the possibility of the ailing Parrikar’s return to Goa.

“We cannot tell you the exact date, but he will come back. Next week we are travelling to Delhi. We will meet him then,” Tendulkar said.

The state BJP chief’s comment come at a time when the opposition is already demanding the resignation of Parrikar, claiming that the Chief Minister is not in a physical condition to look after state affairs.

Parrikar has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and now Delhi, since February this year, ever since he was diagnosed with the ailment.

–IANS

maya/nir