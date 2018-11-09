Parrikar undergoes routine check-up: CMO

Panaji, Nov 11 (IANS) Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday underwent a routine check-up at a state-run hospital near here, a statement issued by his Office said.

“The Chief Minister undergoes routine check-up at the Goa Medical College,” it said.

Parrikar is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and Delhi for nearly nine months.

He returned from New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences on October 14 and has not moved out of his private residence, for any official event since.

The Opposition has been demanding Parrikar’s resignation, claiming that the administration has come to a standstill due to his absence.

–IANS

