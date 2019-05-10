Partial shutdown affects life in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, May 13 (IANS) A partial showdown against the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl affected normal life in many parts of the Kashmir Valley on Monday, police said.

The shutdown was called by the Itihadul Muslimeen, a religious organisation, against the alleged rape which took place in Bandipora district on May 9.

The accused, identified as Tahir Ahmad Mir has been arrested and the police has started investigations into the heinous crime.

Markets and other businesses remained shut at many places in Badgam, Baramulla and Bandipora districts, while in other places it was only partially closed.

–IANS

sq/ksk