Participate in world’s largest festival of democracy: Khattar

Chandigarh, May 12 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday cast his vote at a polling booth in Karnal city and appealed to the voters to participate in the world’s largest festival of democracy by exercising their franchise as early as possible.

On Sunday morning, the Chief Minister travelled by the Shatabdi Express from Chandigarh to his hometown Karnal.

“Departing from Chandigarh to Karnal for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections today,” Khattar said in a tweet.

“I am quite excited about the vote and all of you should go to your respective polling booth with full enthusiasm and ensure your participation,” he added.

Voting was on for the 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana amid tight security in the penultimate phase of the ongoing general elections.

