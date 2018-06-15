Partly cloudy sky in Delhi, rains likely

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) The national capital woke up to a partly cloudy sky on Monday with the minimum temperature recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius, the season’s average.

The air-quality across the National Capital Region (NCR) was very poor on Monday morning, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

“The sky will remain partly cloudy with the possibility of rains or thundershowers along with strong gusty winds,” a scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 66 per cent.

Sunday’s maximum temperature was 36.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius, the season’s average.

–IANS

nks/ksk