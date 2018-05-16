Partly cloudy sky in Delhi, thunderstorm likely

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) It was a partly cloudy morning on Thursday in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 26.1 degrees Celsius, the season’s average.

“The sky will remain partly cloudy and there are chances of rainfall and thunderstorm by evening or late night,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 40.2 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 60 per cent.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature settled at 38 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius.

–IANS

som/in