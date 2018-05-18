Partly cloudy sky in Delhi

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) It was a partly cloudy morning on Thursday in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, the season’s average.

According to weather analysts, the day has a lesser chance of heat waves due to a slight rise in humidity and cloud formations.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover between 40 and 43 degrees Celsius.

However, the respite is likely to be short spanned, as heat waves will affect the region from Friday onwards.

The evening is likely to be soothing, with chances of a dust storm followed by a thunderstorm, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Duststorm and thundery developments are likely towards the end of the day. They will rise towards the evening,” said an official at IMD.

According to Skymet, chances of heat waves are bleak, as due to humidity the temperatures have dropped as compared to Wednesday.

“Palam area recorded 35 degree Celsius at around 9.30 am on Thursday, while on Wednesday it was sizzling at 40 degrees by 10 a.m.,” Mahesh Palawat, director of private weather forecasting agency Skymet, said.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 35 per cent.

The average air quality of the national capital region was poor, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 43 degree Celsius, three notches above the season’s average while the minimum temperature was 26.7 degrees, the season’s average.

–IANS

kd/ksk