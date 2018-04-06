Partly cloudy Sunday in Delhi

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) It was a partly cloudy Sunday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, the Met said.

“The sky will get partly cloudy towards the evening,” an India Meteorological Department official said.

The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 62 per cent.

Saturday’s maximum temperature settled at 35 degrees Celsius, the season’s average, while the minimum was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

–IANS

mg/in