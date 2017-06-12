New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) It was a partly cloudy Tuesday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature recorded at 28.1 degrees Celsius — the season’s average, the Met Office said.

“The sky will remain partly cloudy with the possibility of duststorm or thunderstorm. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 41 per cent.

Monday’s maximum temperature settled at 39.6 degrees Celsius, the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average.

–IANS

aks/pgh/