Parts of Delhi-NCR get light to moderate rain, Twitter abuzz

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Rains lashed large parts of the Delhi-NCR region, including Noida, on Friday afternoon, bringing down the maximum temperatures below normal limits in most places.

“An active wet spell over northwest & adjoining Central India during 4th March to 7th March, 2020,” IMD said in a press release.

People in Delhi-NCR were in for a surprise when rain and hailstorm lashed parts of the national capital region and took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of the showers.

A user wrote, “Again #DelhiRains with coffee and aloo ka paratha.” Another wrote, “Just as this rain in Delhi will reduce the pollution of the atmosphere, so will the pollution of the minds be reduced.”

A post read, “The sound of the rain needs no translation.”

“Eagerly waiting for awesome Saturday with awesome climate,” a user remarked.

As per the weather advisory for Noida and Delhi-NCR, thunderstorms are likely to hit the region from Thursday to Saturday. Similar rains and hailstorms are likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, and multiple parts of western Uttar Pradesh, it said.

–IANS

saurav/kr