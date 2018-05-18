Parts of Delhi sizzle over 44 degrees, more heat likely

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) The national capital on Monday saw the warmest day of year with mercury crossing 44 degrees Celsius in some areas while the average maximum temperature was recorded at 41.8 degree Celsius, two notches above the season’s average. The situation is only likely to exacerbate.

Heat wave conditions may grip parts of Delhi and neighbouring regions, including parts of Haryana and Rajasthan over next few days, according to weather analysts.

Tuesday’s maximum temperature likely to hover around 43 degrees in Delhi, Met said.

At 44.2 degree Celsius, four notches above the season’s average, Palam was the warmest region across NCR this year. It will remain warmest over at least next two days. Ridge area recorded 43.3 degrees, Ayanagar saw 42.8 degrees and Narela was at 42.3 degree Celsius.

Gurugram and Faridabad sizzled at 40.5 and 41.7 degree Celsius respectively.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature on Monday remain 1.6 to 3 degrees above normal at many parts of Delhi and Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Marathwada and Telangana.

“Temperatures are likely to increase over next two day… In Delhi we have not declared heat wave yet,” an IMD official told IANS.

Next respite is likely after May 29, according to private weather forecasting agency Skymet.

“Entire north-west plain will remain dry and warm till May 28, temperature will increase and heat wave conditions are likely in Delhi,” Mahesh Palawat, director Skymet told IANS.

At 41.8 degrees, the day was also the warmest May 21 since 2014.

The humidity in Delhi oscillated between 14 to 30 per cent, dropping as the day folded.

The maximum temperature on Sunday settled at 40.8 degree Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degree Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

–IANS

kd/vd