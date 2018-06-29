Party office to be my home till polls: Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur, July 3 (IANS) First time after taking over the reins of Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, Madan Lal Saini on Tuesday visited his hometown Sikar.

Addressing the media, Saini said: “BJP office will be my home till next assembly elections. I will not go to my home till elections and will be working day and night in the party office. I have also ordered for my beds and other utility items in office to keep in constant touch with party workers,” he said.

Saini said that the state has witnessed the highest number of developmental projects being introduced under the tenure of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Praising the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the country has been able to make a mark across the globe which is a matter of pride for every Indian.

“…the BJP government has introduced many ambitious schemes which have benefited crores of people. And to meet these people, PM Modi himself is coming to Jaipur on July 7. He will talk to the beneficiaries during the visit,” Saini said.

In the ensuing assembly elections, the party will accomplish the mission of winning 180 seats and also win 25 seats in Lok Sabha, he added.

–IANS

arc/nir