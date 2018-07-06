Party to contest Rajasthan polls under Raje: BJP leader

Jaipur, July 9 (IANS) The BJP will contest the Rajasthan Assembly elections, slated to be held by the end of this year, under the leadership of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, a senior party leader said on Monday.

BJP National Vice-President and the state’s party affairs incharge Avinash Rai Khanna said after a core committee meeting at the BJP office here that the party will seek votes on grounds of the developmental work undertaken by the Raje government.

“Our main agenda for the Assembly as well as the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be to highlight the developmental works undertaken by the BJP.”

Khanna said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s July 7 visit to Jaipur had instilled confidence among Bharatiya Janata Party workers.

He said the party will try to connect with 100 per cent beneficiaries of central and state schemes to gain their trust ahead of the Assembly elections.

“This is what we discussed in the core committee meeting,” the BJP leader said.

In the past, central and state leadership were at loggerheads over the appointment of Rajasthan BJP chief after Ashok Parnami’s resignation, following which there were reports that the Assembly elections may be contested under a leader of central BJP leadership’s choice.

However, during his Jaipur visit, Modi praised Raje many times and called her his sister, indication new equations ahead of the Assembly polls.

Khanna accused the opposition Congress of pursuing dynasty politics and replicating the BJP campaign of ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ and coming up with its ‘Mera Booth Mera Gaurav’ campaign in Rajasthan.

The meeting was attended by Raje, MP O.P. Mathur, senior leaders V. Satish and Chandrashekhar, state BJP President Madan Lal Saini and many Ministers.

–IANS

arc/tsb/vm