Passenger car sales up 20% in May

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Sales of domestic passenger cars edged higher by 19.64 per cent in May, industry data showed on Monday.

According to the data furnished by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), 199,479 passenger cars were sold in May as compared to 166,732 in the corresponding month of 2017.

The off-take of other sub-segments of passenger vehicle category such as utility vehicles rose by 17.53 per cent during the month to 82,086 units while sales of vans zoomed by 29.54 per cent to 19,673 units.

The SIAM data revealed that overall domestic passenger vehicle sales edged higher by 19.65 per cent in May to 301,238 units from 251,764 units in the corresponding period in 2017.

