Passengers injured as cruise ships crash into each other

Mexico City, Dec 22 (IANS) Six persons have been injured after two huge cruise liners collided off the eastern coast of Mexico, the media reported.

According to reports, the ships crashed into each other during a rough sea conditions close to the resort port of Cozumel.

The footage of the collision, posted on social media, showed one liner hitting the second, wiping out its railings, windows and interiors.

“Oh my God, look at that ship!” an onlooker can be heard saying in the video.

Both ships belonged to Carnival Corp, the world’s largest cruise operator.

The company said that one ship, the 3,000-passenger Carnival Glory, was moving into port when it clashed with the Carnival Legend, that can hold 2,000 travellers.

–IANS

pgh/