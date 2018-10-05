Paswan asks FMCG firms to use Hindi, regional languages on products

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday asked the fast-moving consumer goods companies to write the names of their products in Hindi and other regional languages.

Writing the names of products in Hindi and other regional languages, besides English, will bring about transparency and benefit consumers, the Minister said at an event here.

He also asked the FMCG industry to write the minimum retail price, net weight, manufacturing and expiry dates in larger fonts to bring about transparency.

“(Accepted that) you cannot write everything in Hindi or regional languages. But at least you can write products’ names. What is the problem with that?,” he asked.

–IANS

pk/shs/bg