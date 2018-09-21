Entertainment

‘Pataakha’ is like a poem: Sunil Grover

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actor Sunil Grover, who will be seen next in the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial “Pataakha” feels the script and dialogues resembles a poem.

Sunil, along with co-actors Sanya Malhotra and debutant Radhika Madan, was interacting with the media during the promotion of the film on Monday here.

The actor-comedian is collaborating with Bhardwaj for the first time, talking about his experience, Sunil said: “The way Vishal Bharadwaj has written the story — it’s like a poem.

“It did not feel like I was saying a dialogue while shooting. We never felt like making changes or improvising a scene.

“If we would think of making even the slightest changes, we used to feel that the scene would lose its beauty. So, I tried to stick to the basics and performed my character.”

Sunil plays Dipper Naradmuni who continuously tries to instigate fights between the two female leads.

Talking about his role, Sunil said: “Vishal Bhardwaj was very clear about what he wanted from me. It was a very nice experience and I completely surrendered myself to the director’s vision.

Radikha Madan and Sanya Malhotra are playing the protagonists. So did Sunil feel sidelined, he said: “Now the time is changing. Female actors are taking centre stage. I will always be there to support them.

“I have achieved so much by playing female characters. Now, I think it’s my time to support them.”

“Pataakha” will clash with Yash Raj Films’ “Sui Dhaaga” on September 28, when asked whether it could be a problem, Sunil said: “I am a fan of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, so I hope that their film does well.

“We have a huge film crazy audience in India — so the more the merrier. I think both our films can do well at the box-office despite releasing on the same day.”

“Pataakha” is a comedy-drama about two sisters who share a difficult relationship. It is based on Charan Singh Pathik’s short story titled “Do Behnein”. It also features Saanand Verma and Vijay Raaz.

–IANS

iv/in

