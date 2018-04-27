Patience a virtue I learnt courtesy Indian musicians: Singer Kabul

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Singer Kabul says he has learnt the art of being patient from Indian musicians.

Kabul has worked with musicians like Shankar Mahadevan, Shafqat Amanat Ali, Wadali Brothers and Shubha Mudgal. He is also known for his collaborations like “Yaara” with musician Ryan Beifus. Earlier this month, Kabul released a contemporary form of a ghazal titled “Woahi aable” in collaboration with T-Series.

“Patience is a virtue which I have learnt working with all renowned Indian musicians. Indian music is basically very soothing and always promotes peace and harmony. I have personally experienced that my ‘riyaz’ helps me calm my mind.

“You just need to be passionate and persistent about your music. Give your 100 per cent, success is bound to follow,” Kabul told IANS in an email interaction.

On his latest track, Kabul said today’s music scene encouraged him to experiment with the new style of making a contemporary form of a ghazal.

“I have been learning classical Hindustani vocal from Ustad Ghulam Sabir Khan sahib now for long and ghazal as a musical form is one of the treasures of our musical traditions. I had always wanted to come out with a ghazal,” said Kabul, whose “Woahi aable” is a modern creative expression of a ghazal written by Urdu poet Fana Nizami Kanpur years ago.

“Looking at today’s music scene, this was a completely different sound, so I tried experimenting with a ghazal in a modern sound,” added the singer, who has lent his voice for the Unicef anthem “Educate the girl child”, in the past.

–IANS

ks/rb