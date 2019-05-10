Patient killed in Jaipur hospital blaze: Family

Jaipur, May 10 (IANS) A patient was killed after a massive blaze broke out at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital here on Friday, her family said.

The victim was identified as Bada Devi, who was admitted to the hospital due to a neurological disorder.

She died due to suffocation while she was being shifted after the fire broke out in her ward, her family members told the media here.

Officials are yet to confirm the patient’s death.

The fire erupted at 3 a.m. on the ground floor and soon engulfed the first as well as the second floors. It was brought under control by 6 a.m.

The ward near ICU had 60 patients, confirmed Chief Fire Officer Jagdish Fulwari, adding that they were immediately shifted to safer wards.

The cause of the fire is under probe.

–IANS

