Paul McCartney soaks sun on $200mn yacht

Rome, July 23 (IANS) Singer Paul McCartney looked relaxed as he stood around in the sunshine with family and friends on producer David Geffen’s yacht worth $200 million in Capri.

He was also accompanied by his wife Nancy Shevell.

Shevell was spotted wearing black swimsuit with red flowers embroidered on it whereas McCartney kept it casual as he teamed a plain white T-shirt with a pair of blue cloud-print swim shorts, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Earlier in their trip, the pair headed into port with Geffen, stopping for lunch at La Scoglio with a few friends after spending the day sailing around Capri and southern Italy.

In addition to the couple, the group included supermodel Karlie Kloss, designer Misha Nonoo, billionaires Henry Kravis and Barry Diller, Hollywood-agent-turned-media-adviser Michael Kives and venture capitalist Joshua Kushner.

