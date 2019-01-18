Pavlyuchenkova knocks Stephens out of Australia Open

Melbourne, Jan 20 (IANS) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia shocked fifth-seed Sloane Stephens of the United States 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 6-3 in the Australian Open Tennis tournament last-16, to set a quarter-finals clash against American Danielle Collins.

The 27-year-old Russian, who reached the Australian Open last-eight for the second time in her career after doing the same in the 2017 edition, defeated the 25-year-old former US Open champion after two and a half hours, reports Efe news.

“I am happy I stayed awake,” Pavlyuchenkova said after the game, thanking the crowd.

Pavlyuchenkova, who also knocked out ninth-seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in the second round, will continue her stellar run in her second quarter-final appearance in Melbourne.

The Russian player is scheduled to take on Collins with hopes of making her first semis after conceding a 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) defeat to Venus Williams (USA) back in 2017.

