Pawan Kalyan meets KCR, KTR in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 26 (IANS) Popular Telugu actor and politician Pawan Kalyan on Saturday met Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and his son and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao.

The Jana Sena leader talked with KCR and KTR during an At Home hosted by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Republic Day.

The meeting triggered speculation in the political circles in view of the ensuing elections to the Andhra Pradesh assembly and the Lok Sabha.

The development is significant in the wake of KCR’s plans to play a key role in Andhra Pradesh politics to damage the prospects of ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) by isolating it.

Following landslide victory of TRS in Telangana Assembly elections in December, KCR had declared that he will ‘return the gift’ to TDP President and Andhra Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He was referring to Naidu’s active campaigning in Telangana, where TDP had an alliance with Congress and two other parties.

The meeting took place few days after KTR called on YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy to seek his support for Federal Front proposed by TRS chief as an alternative to BJP and Congress. It was also announced that Chandrashekhar Rao will visit Andhra Pradesh to hold further talks with Reddy in this regard.

Pawan Kalyan, who had welcomed KCR’s proposal to form the Federal Front, planning to contest at all the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh elections in alliance with the Left parties. He has already ruled out an alliance with TDP.

