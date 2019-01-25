Pawan Kalyan not to attend all-party meeting called by TDP chief

Amaravati, Jan 29 (IANS) Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday announced that he will not attend the all-party meeting called by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu over the demand for special category status on Wednesday.

The Jana Sena chief in an open letter to Naidu expressed surprise over the government extending invitation on Tuesday evening for a meeting to be held on Wednesday.

Pawan said the meeting without giving sufficient time to the parties and without deciding the agenda would serve no purpose. “This gives rise to the suspicion that the meeting is being convened for political mileage,” he wrote.

The actor made it clear that Jana Sena remained committed for a joint struggle to achieve special category status and implementation of commitments made in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. He said the party would join hands only if there was sincerity in the struggle.

Naidu on Tuesday decided to call an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss special category status and incomplete implementation of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

The ruling Telugu Desam Party appears to be trying to bring the issue of special status to the centre-stage before the last Parliament session.

Stating that TDP is taking the Centre head-on over the issue of the state’s rights, Naidu told TDP leaders that all the parties should join hands with them in carrying forward this battle.

