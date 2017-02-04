Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Katamarayudu’ teaser released

Chennai, Feb 4 (IANS) The teaser of actor Pawan Kalyan starrer upcoming Telugu actioner “Katamarayudu” — a remake of Tamil blockbuster “Veeram” – was unveiled on Saturday.

The 50-second teaser features Pawan Kalyan in a dhoti-clad avatar, sporting a twirled moustache and displaying never-seen-before swag.

Directed by Kishore Kumar Pardasani, the film also stars Shruti Haasan, Siva Balaji, Kamal Kamaraju, Chaitanya Krishna and Tarun Arora.

With most of the film’s shooting already completed, the makers are aiming for a March 29 release.

Produced by Sharrath Marar, the film has music by Anup Rubens.

