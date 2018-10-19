Pawar Public school wins Pune leg of KBD juniors

Pune, Oct 25 (IANS) The KBD Juniors Season 2 Pune finale witnessed Pawar Public School emerging victorious after thrashing Panditrao Agashe School 50-16.

Pawar Public School, who had an unbeaten run to the final, were presented with the winning trophy by Puneri Paltan’s star raider Akshay Jadhav.

The two semi-final matches witnessed JP trust vidya niketan test their mettle against Pawar Public school and MES boys high school took on Panditrao Aghase school.

Amongst the schools in the fray for the coveted title of Pune city champions were JP trust vidya niketan, The Bishop school camp, Dr. Dy Patil public school, Pawar public school, Pune police public school, Panditrao agahse school, MES Boys high school and Late capt shivrampant prashala.

Families, principals and teachers turned up in good numbers and cheered the students to deliver their best.

