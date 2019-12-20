Pawar supports Mamata’s anti-CAA stand

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA stance has received support from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar.

In a letter to Banerjee, Pawar wrote, “I totally agree with your concern and pledge to stand in solidarity with all like-minded leaders and parties in protest against implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).”

Pawar said he would be happy to associate himself with any concerted plan to rise against the authoritarian regime and for saving democracy.

Pawar has also suggested a meeting of like-minded parties and has promised to attend it.

Banerjee, who has led several anti-CAA marches, said she would not allow its implementation in the state.

–IANS

